Canada Invests in Household Energy Efficiency in Nova Scotia

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency makes life more affordable for families, makes businesses more competitive and creates a cleaner environment for future generations. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action by investing in initiatives that will prepare us for a clean energy future.

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $264,198 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the energy efficiency of homes in Nova Scotia. SimpTek Technologies Inc., Dalhousie University and Efficiency Nova Scotia have also contributed to this project for a combined total of $608,948.

This funding will enable EfficiencyOne to create a pilot project to promote the adoption of existing energy efficiency programs in Nova Scotia. The project will use data analytics to help homeowners find program offers, estimate potential savings and access the products and services they need to improve energy efficiency.



The Government of Canada funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency program. By increasing the energy efficiency of Canadian homes, Canada will be closer to meeting its 2030 climate change targets.

EfficiencyOne is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides accountable and transparent energy efficiency services to Nova Scotians.

Canada is committed to a clean energy future that guarantees Canadians good jobs and a strong economy and ensures that Canada remains a destination of choice for international investment. This announcement builds on the Generation Energy Council Report submitted to the Government of Canada by leading Canadians, which proposed principles on how to build our energy future so as to ensure that the economy and environment go hand in hand.



Quote

"Our government understands the importance of helping Canadian households become more energy-efficient by reducing pollution and their power bills. EfficiencyOne's project is an example of strong collaboration that is making life more affordable for Nova Scotians."

Darren Fisher

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour

"This pilot will give us research into new ways to assess home energy consumption. This will enable homeowners to quickly understand their best options to save money, improve their energy efficiency and select local efficiency product and service vendors."

Stephen MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer, EfficiencyOne

"SimpTek is excited to collaborate closely with EfficiencyOne and NRCan on exploring new approaches and technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the way energy insights are delivered. This partnership is an example of using machine learning research to allow us to test the impact of next-generation auditing tools on improving customer outcomes as well as extending our core Building360 energy management platform. The outcome of this research will also help to develop an intelligent marketplace to match end customers with suitable energy products and services so that they can be much more greener and cleaner."

Asif Hasan

Chief Executive Officer, SimpTek Technologies Inc.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/13/c6939.html