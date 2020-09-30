49 mins ago
Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps
1 hour ago
PetroTal Recommences Oil Production at the Bretana Field
8 hours ago
ConocoPhillips says Eagle Ford, for now, is chief focus in US unconventional arena
9 hours ago
Top U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
14 hours ago
GridLiance Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by NextEra Energy Transmission
14 hours ago
OPEC Unlikely To Increase Output As Planned Starting January

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) secures a major 4 MW Energy Efficiency Order for a Las Vegas Casino Development Project

