Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2020, each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Keith M. Casey 993,821,303 99.87 1,270,542 0.13 Susan F. Dabarno 992,314,756 99.72 2,777,166 0.28 Jane E. Kinney 993,738,644 99.86 1,353,495 0.14 Harold N. Kvisle 983,666,932 98.85 11,424,913 1.15 Steven F. Leer 986,008,084 99.09 9,083,911 0.91 M. George Lewis 991,515,060 99.64 3,577,154 0.36 Keith A. MacPhail 985,226,671 99.01 9,865,174 0.99 Richard J. Marcogliese 993,106,818 99.80 1,985,178 0.20 Claude Mongeau 991,665,966 99.66 3,426,247 0.34 Alexander J. Pourbaix 992,058,033 99.70 3,033,812 0.30 Rhonda I. Zygocki 990,486,607 99.54 4,605,617 0.46

Cenovus welcomes Keith M. Casey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Casey is Chief Executive Officer of Tatanka Midstream LLC, a private company, and has over 20 years of expertise in strategic planning, refining, marketing & transportation and organizational management in the North American midstream and refining sectors. From 2013 to 2018, Mr. Casey held increasingly senior roles with Andeavor Corporation, an integrated petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company, advancing to Executive Vice President, Commercial and Value Chain. Prior to joining Andeavor, he held senior leadership and operational roles with BP, Motiva and Shell. Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Patrick D. Daniel and Wayne G. Thomson, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Daniel and Mr. Thomson were Directors from Cenovus’s inception in 2009. Keith A. MacPhail, who has been a member of Cenovus’s Board of Directors since April 2018, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Daniel as Board Chair.

