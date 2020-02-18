February 17, 2020 - 7:27 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Central Petroleum Limited (CPTLF) December 2019 Quarterly Update Video Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) is pleased to release the attached presentation which provides a detailed overview of its December 2019 Quarter.



The December 2019 quarter saw a strong performance from Central Petroleum Limited, with sales volumes up 6.7% on the previous quarter and sales revenue up 7.5%. Central also made significant progress on its growth strategy, certifying 2C gas resources at its new Range CSG project and announcing a multi-well exploration programme for 2020 in the Amadeus Basin.



The quarterly Operating Activities Report was released to ASX on 30 January and Central's CEO & Managing Director has now recorded a presentation which provides further detail and commentary on the Company's performance and prospects.



About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



