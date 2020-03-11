CF Energy Business Update

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”) is pleased to announce the following:



COVID-19 and Operational Update

The Sanya City official media has released public notification of “Zero COVID-19 Patient” status in the City. The last known patient has fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital recently. The City’s COVID-19 daily update publication has shown zero new cases for more than a month. With the successful containment of COVID-19 in Sanya City, the Company is pleased to announce that all of its employees in Sanya City have now returned to work, seeing an end to the work-from-home arrangements.

Following the Company’s earlier announcement of the CNOOC Pipeline Fuel & Chemical (Hainan) Limited (“CNOOC”) allowing the Group to delay the gas payments to it for March, April and May of 2020 until June 30, 2020, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received similar support from CNOOC Gas & Electricity Group Ltd.

Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project

Construction work of the Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project has officially started on Monday, March 9, 2020. The Company expects to complete phase one construction and commence operation by Q1 of 2021.

“It has been a tough fight against the COVID-19 infections. We were fortunate that none of our staff were infected during the outbreak and pleased to see that our City has returned to a COVID-19 free environment. It will take some time to recover all losses incurred as a result of this virus in the last two months, but we will work hard towards hastening recovery. We will also make sure that the contributions we make towards the fight against the virus will be well-delivered,” Ann Lin, the Chair and CEO of the Company said.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

