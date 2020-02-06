CGG and Fairfield Geotechnologies Collaborate on New Multi-Client Program in the Central Basin Platform

Houston, USA – 6 February, 2020

CGG and Fairfield Geotechnologies have signed a second cooperation agreement to acquire a series of large-scale, high-density, multi-client surveys in the Central Basin Platform (CBP) of the Permian Basin located in West Texas. The new wide-azimuth datasets will provide a better understanding of the structural complexity of the transition between the CBP and surrounding basins to enhance industry drilling efforts.

The CBP is a tectonically uplifted geological structure that separates the deep Delaware Basin and the shallower Midland Basin, which, all together, make up the greater Permian Basin of West Texas. The CGG/Fairfield agreement area covers approximately 6,500 square miles across several counties, including Gaines, Andrews, Ector, Crane and Upton County. This prospective area is attracting significant client interest and several surveys within the CGG/Fairfield agreement area are already supported by industry prefunding.

Joe Dryer, President, Multi-Client Geosciences, Fairfield Geotechnologies, said: “We are excited to collaborate with CGG in the further development of the Central Basin Platform. This collaboration is part of our strategy to continue expanding on our strong position in the Permian Basin and demonstrates our continued commitment to the industry in providing high-end multi-client programs for the development of unconventional resources.”

Dechun Lin, EVP, Multi-Client, CGG, said: “Drawing on our combined expertise and experience, CGG and Fairfield Geotechnologies will define, design and implement this new program of wide-azimuth high-density surveys in order to deliver reservoir-ready data of the highest quality. Interested industry players will gain unprecedented insight into the potential of this area within the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific regions in North America.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

About Fairfield Geotechnologies

Privately held Fairfield Geotechnologies ( www.fairfieldgeo.com ), is a leading provider of multi-client data services in the United States. The company has the most extensive and highest quality seismic coverage in the Permian and continues expanding to other US unconventional basins. In addition to the largest contiguous multi-client data library on the US Gulf of Mexico shelf. The company also provides leading edge processing, imaging and reservoir characterization services.

