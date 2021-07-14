1 min ago
Chart of the Week: Rig Count and Stock Price
31 mins ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
1 hour ago
Greenvolt raises $177 million in IPO to fund expansion
1 hour ago
Powell says the Fed is still a ways off from altering policy, expects inflation to moderate
3 hours ago
EIA says U.S. 2020 coal output lowest since 1965
4 hours ago
Oil prices slip as China import drop signals demand risk

in Analytics / Chart of Week / Oil and Gas 360 Articles   by
By Andrew Nichols: EnerCom

Since August 2020, the number of United States oil and gas rigs steadily increased up to 470 oil rigs. The increase in oil rigs brings in more business and causes the price of shares for service companies to go up as shown by the OSX Index. This is a price-weighted index composed of 15 companies that provide oil drilling and production services. Also, these companies offer oilfield equipment, support services, and geophysical/reservoir services. The Index increased in value by 102% over the past year with 14 of the 15 companies being net positive. The highest performing company in the OSX Index is Nabors Industries LTD whose market capitalization more than doubled in the first quarter of 2021 reaching 940 million. Their stock price increased 81% and is now the highest in the Index at $116 at the time of writing.

