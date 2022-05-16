Chevron says world’s largest carbon capture project has ‘a ways to go’ to meet goals

US News

MELBOURNE – Chevron Corp’s Gorgon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Australia is working at only half its capacity nearly three years after starting up and the company has no timeframe for delivering on targets it has so far failed to meet, a senior executive said.

The world’s largest CCS project, which started up three years late, is being closely watched by the gas industry globally as carbon capture and storage is seen as essential for producers to meet net zero emissions targets by 2050.

Gorgon CCS had originally been slated to be fully operational by last year when the project faced its first five-year rolling assessment. Instead, it was forced to buy carbon credits for falling short of goals for burying emissions from the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The project was designed to bury 4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually but only managed 2.1 million tonnes last year.

“We’ve still got a ways to go to meet the commitment to what we have the injection system designed for,” Chevron Australia’s director of operations, Kory Judd, told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Conference.

“What we’re doing is trying to learn our way through how you inject CO2 into the reservoirs, how do they respond, then how do you do that reliably and how do you do that and get to the point to meeting the commitments that you’ve got.”

The CO2 injection systems are working reliably, he said.