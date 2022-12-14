6 hours ago
Register to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 22–23, 2023
8 hours ago
Energy stock bulls hit pause as recession looms
9 hours ago
These cashed-up Canadian oil producers are set to outperform in 2023
10 hours ago
Chevron to create JV for U.S. geothermal projects
11 hours ago
Oil slips back below $80 as U.S. crude stock build stirs doubts on demand
12 hours ago
Keystone oil spill cleanup expected to last weeks

Chevron to create JV for U.S. geothermal projects

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Renewable Energy / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy   by

Yahoo Finance

Chevron Corp is forming a joint venture with Swedish investment and development firm Baseload Capital to develop geothermal projects in the United States, the companies said on Wednesday.

 

Chevron to create JV for U.S. geothermal projects- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Geothermal energy, which taps into heat within the earth, currently makes up less than 1% of the U.S. energy mix. If harnessed, it could produce 8.5% of all electricity generation in the country by 2050, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The two companies have identified the first project in Weepah Hills, Nevada and will pursue development opportunities in Esmeralda County where previous geothermal research and advanced exploration already exist.

Chevron became a strategic investor in Baseload Capital in 2021 and began a pilot project to advance lower-carbon energy production at Chevron’s San Ardo oil and gas field in California.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.