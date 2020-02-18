China Coal Tar Industry Report (2020 to 2025) - Demand & Supply, Import & Export and Price Trend - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Coal Tar Industry Report, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Production in the coking industry has been restricted and backward capacity faster eliminated since 2016 when the supply-side reform and nationwide environmental campaigns were underway. In 2018, China's coke output reached 438.2 million tons and edged up 0.8% on an annualized basis; the output of coal tar totalled 18.06 million tons with a year-on-year decrease of 1.5%.

From January to November of 2019, China's coke output showed a like-for-like rise of 5.9% to 433.28 million tons. If the share of coal tar production is considered, the supply of coal tar in 2019 would remain at 19.65 million tons. In China, Shanxi, Hebei, Shandong, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia are the origins of coal tar, of which Shanxi province's coal tar output in 2018 accounted for 21% of the national total.

In China, coal tar gets deep processed into phenols, naphthalene, wash oil, anthracene and asphalt and is also used to produce carbon black, for both of which consumption of coal tar in 2018 made up 74.7% and 22.2% respectively. In 2019, the coal tar deep-processing capacity in China would be up to 25.5 million tons in comparison with the market demand only standing at 11.7 million tons or so, showing still huge overcapacity.

Competition between the players in the Chinese coal tar deep-processing industry ever pricks up, and the CR10 of the industry is below 30%. This report focuses on the eleven companies such as Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd., Kailuan Energy Chemical Co., Ltd., Baowu Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd, Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd. and Jinneng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd., as a coal coking industry chain extension demonstration base of Shanxi Coking Coal Group Co., Ltd., now boasts production facilities with annual capacities up to coke 3,600 kilotons, coal tar processing 300 kilotons, coke oven gas to methanol 350 kilotons, crude benzol refining 100 kilotons and carbon black 80 kilotons as well as 45 product varieties like metallurgical coke, methanol, industrial naphthalene, coal tar, coking benzene, modified coal tar pitch and carbon black.

China Coal Tar Industry Report, 2020-2025 highlights the following:

Chinese coal tar market (demand & supply, import & export, competitive pattern, price trend and development forecast);

Chinese coal and coke markets (demand & supply, import & export and price trend);

Chinese market of coal tar deep-processed products like phenol oil, industrial naphthalene and coal tar pitch (demand & supply, import & export and price trend);

14 global and Chinese coal tar processing enterprises (operation, coal tar business, development forecast, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Coal Tar

2. Development Environment for China Coal Tar Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.2 Supply

2.2.1 High-Temperature Coal Tar

2.2.2 Medium Temperature Coal Tar

2.2.3 Low-Temperature Coal Tar

2.3 Demand

2.3.1 Demand from Deep Processing

2.3.2 Demand from Carbon Black

2.3.3 Demand from Fuel

2.4 Import and Export

2.4.1 Export

2.4.2 Import

2.5 Market Price

2.5.1 High-temperature Coal Tar

2.5.2 Medium-temperature Coal Tar

2.5.3 Low-temperature Coal Tar

2.6 Development Trends

3 Upstream Sectors of Coal Tar in China

3.1 Coal Industry

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Structure

3.1.3 Price

3.1.4 Import & Export

3.2 Coke Industry

3.2.1 Supply and Demand

3.2.2 Import & Export

3.2.3 Price

4 Downstream Deep-processing Sectors of Coal Tar in China

4.1 Phenol Oil

4.1.1 Phenol

4.1.2 O-cresol

4.1.3 M-cresol and P-cresol

4.1.4 Mixed Cresol

4.2 Industrial Naphthalene

4.2.1 Production

4.2.2 Consumption

4.2.3 Import and Export

4.2.4 Price

4.3 Coal Tar Pitch

4.3.1 Supply and Demand

4.3.2 Application Market

4.3.3 Price Trend

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Anthracene Oil

4.4.2 Light Oil

4.4.3 Wash Oil

5. Coal Tar Industry Competition in China

5.1 Regional Competition

5.1.1 Shanxi

5.1.2 Hebei

5.1.3 Shandong

5.2 Enterprise Competition

5.3 Product Competition

6. Major Global Coal Tar Companies

6.1 Koppers

6.2 Rain Carbon Inc. (RCI)

6.3 Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.

7. Major Chinese Coal Tar Companies

7.1 Shanxi Coking Co., Ltd.

7.2 Kailuan Energy Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.3 Baowu Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd. (forerunner: Shanghai Baosteel Chemical)

7.4 Baoshun Technology Co., Ltd.

7.5 Shanxi Meijin Energy Co., Ltd.

7.6 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

7.7 Guanghui Energy Co., Ltd.

7.8 Yunnan Coal & Energy Co., Ltd.

7.9 Jinneng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.10 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co., Ltd.

7.11 Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.

8. Summary and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o54ce

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005430/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020