Civeo Provides Business Update

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today announced that, due to uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in oil prices, the Company is withdrawing its previously announced 2020 guidance.

“We are dedicated to protecting the health and well-being of our employees and guests, as well as managing our business through what continues to be a rapidly evolving market environment. We are concentrating on the factors within our control as we navigate the challenges ahead, including implementing cost containment initiatives. We will share a more comprehensive update on the business as part of our first quarter earnings release,” said Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Due to lower oil prices and the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, Civeo expects its profitability in 2020 to be negatively impacted and has implemented initial cost containment initiatives including (1) salary and total compensation reductions of between 10% to 20% for the Board, executive leadership team and other senior management, (2) headcount reduction in North America of 25% in the last month, and (3) cutting expected 2020 capital spending by approximately 25%.

Civeo is focused on maintaining its balance sheet and liquidity position despite the challenging market environment. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total debt outstanding of approximately $315 million, down from $359 million at year end, and liquidity of over $125 million under its credit facility.

Civeo continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and is following safety protocols to ensure the health and well-being of its employees, guests and contractors. These measures include stringent screening for all individuals that enter its facilities, strict social distancing practices, enhanced cleaning and deep sanitization, the suspension of all nonessential employee travel, and work-from-home policies, where applicable.

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

