Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Cleantech and the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Point Roberts, WA and Delta, BC - March 9, 2020 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues today's edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, talking about today's problems and solutions for the future.

Listen to the Podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/020920-CleanTech.mp3

Today we are looking at how the coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting the renewable energy sector short term and how volatility is playing out. It's not surprising as the coronavirus is creating turmoil in a lot of manufacturing and supply chains.

Analysts, including Zacks are reporting the coronavirus could impact the solar industry short- term as the China Photovoltaic Industry Association reported that overseas plants could be hurt as they will be unable to receive components from China due to flight restrictions.

"Should the epidemic of the virus continue beyond the first trimester and extend to a larger number of regions, as is currently the case in Korea and Italy, then the world's use of renewable energy could very well be slowed down," said Ali Izadi-Najafabadi, Head of Asian BloombergNEF research.

The top solar manufacturers in the world are in China, with some of the stocks to watch; JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS), and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ).

The sector also took a direct hit when news broke, "A senior executive in China's power and renewables industry was among the early victims of the country's deadly coronavirus outbreak, Recharge can reveal, as sector insiders warned the health emergency could damage plans to build wind projects ahead of government subsidy deadlines.

China has said most factories are slowly going back into operation and workers are retuning. In the interim, companies may look to US suppliers for solar panels and there is a feeling that short term solar prices may rise. This will be unfortunate as solar, for the first time in the last year, was cost efficient and competitive against other energy sources. Ironically, as this unfolds crude oil prices have been annihilated, dropping over 30%, hit hard this weekend as a price war is erupting.

Cleatech Icon, Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk @elonmusk tweeted Friday, "The coronavirus panic is dumb."

As a US solar manufacturer, Tesla reported in their last quarter, "In Q4, we continued to ramp both Solarglass Roof production as well as installations. In addition to Tesla installers, we have also partnered with several roofing companies to support installations to fulfill demand for Solarglass Roof."

"After organizing several roofing company training days at our training homes in Fremont, we already demonstrated dramatically shorter installation times versus previous versions of this product. Solarglass tiles are made in our Gigafactory New York, and we are hiring hundreds of employees at this facility."

Other US solar stocks/manufacturers to take a look at as this unfolds include California based Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ: ENPH) and SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Another small player in the US solar market, SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) and its subsidiary, Direct Solar of America announced in late February, "Last week the company reaffirmed previous announcements regarding the 2019 Unaudited Gross Revenue of $2,000,000 in its residential solar business unit. It is important to note that these revenue numbers are only from the time period from acquisition, May 2019 until the end of the year and do not represent what the full annualized revenue opportunity. Direct Solar of America continues to track a minimum of $8-$10 Million in 2020 Residential Solar Sales and is on pace to meet or exceed total targeted solar bookings in February 2020. "

Most analysts feel there will be a slowdown in the solar industry from the coronavirus but it will be short term. The battery and wind markets could also be impacted but at this point, it's just a guessing game until the global impact is realized.

Keep in mind at this point these are all just estimates, so don't panic and look for some green as reality starts to take hold. The cleantech sector was on a bull run prior to this and as big money keeps investing in the sector to address climate change issues, it will find its way back.

The mass hysteria in supermarkets and stock markets is insane. Oh and if you are buying into the toilet paper panic- buy recycled!

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

Podcast host: Dawn Van Zant

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content.

