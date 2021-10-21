Climate policies could spark an ‘even worse’ energy crisis, Saudi finance minister says

CNBC

Saudi Arabia’s finance minister has told CNBC that an “even worse” energy crisis could be triggered if the world is not careful with its climate policies.

“If we are not careful about what we are doing to achieve our targets, we may end up having [a] very serious energy crisis like what we are seeing now, and it could be even worse in the future,” said Mohammed al-Jadaan, though he noted that climate policies are “very important.”

Gas prices across Europe and elsewhere have surged because of a number of factors including increased demand, low inventories and a lack of wind power generation.

Speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble Wednesday in an exclusive interview, Finance Minister al-Jadaan called for balance, saying he would like to see developments in new technologies for capturing, reusing and recycling carbon alongside investment in renewable energy sources.

Carbon capture refers to technology that captures carbon dioxide either from the atmosphere or as it is emitted, such as when fossil fuels are burned for energy. Some see it as a promising way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, though not everyone agrees.

“I think we will be a lot safer in both climate change and energy security” if the right balance is struck, said al-Jadaan.

It comes as Saudi Arabia attempts to diversify its economy away from reliance on hydrocarbons, although the majority of its revenues still come from oil.