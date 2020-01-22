ClockSpring|NRI Introduces GeoTree Solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClockSpring|NRI, the world's leading manufacturer of highly innovative, engineered products for the repair and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, today announced that its concrete solutions division acquired from Milliken Infrastructure Solutions will be named GeoTree Solutions (GeoTree).

"We are excited to be a part of the ClockSpring|NRI family of high-performance critical infrastructure solutions and to be marketing our industry-leading products under the GeoTree brand, which reflects our roots in geopolymer materials and emphasizes our connection to the development of geotechnical and civil composite infrastructure solutions," says GeoTree President John Hepfinger.

GeoTree's portfolio boasts highly engineered geopolymer solutions, geosynthetic cementitious composite mats (GCCM) and structural strengthening solutions for repairing, strengthening, protecting and rehabilitating critical infrastructure assets in the water and wastewater, oil and gas, industrial, and civil infrastructure industries.

From GeoSpray® geopolymer mortar, to Concrete Cloth™ GCCM and fiber-reinforced polymers like RenewWrap®, Syntho-Shore™ and Syntho-Shield™ for onshore and offshore assets, GeoTree's proven products are being used in critical infrastructure repair and rehabilitation projects around the world.

"We look forward to building on the reputation we've fostered with our customers through our reliable, high-performance products and service while establishing the GeoTree brand as the market leader," Hepfinger says.

For more information about the GeoTree offering, contact a regional sales representative or email [email protected].

About ClockSpring|NRI

ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, and concrete solutions. Based in Houston, the company manufactures high-performance critical infrastructure construction and repair products and provides associated engineering support and training services. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, tanks, storm and sanitation assets, and civil structures. These industry-leading products have been used in more than 75 countries. ClockSpring|NRI products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com

About GeoTree Solutions

GeoTree Solutions is a leading global provider of highly engineered solutions for repairing, rehabilitating, strengthening and protecting critical infrastructure spanning the water and wastewater, oil and gas, industrial, and civil sectors. GeoTree's premium geopolymer solutions, geosynthetic cementitious composite mats, and onshore/offshore structural strengthening products can be applied to culverts, sewers, slopes, berm and tank containment areas, or civil structure repairs. The GeoTree portfolio is unmatched—offering unique, robust and versatile products for a multitude of applications. www.GeoTreeSolutions.com

Media Contact

Judy Murray

713-419-1552

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clockspringnri-introduces-geotree-solutions-300991302.html

SOURCE ClockSpring|NRI