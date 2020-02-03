CNG’s Spicers Canada Acquires All Graphic Supplies, Expanding Wide Format and Digital Offerings

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG), a leading sales and marketing organization in the global pulp, paper, packaging, tissue, wood products and metal industries, announced today that its Spicers Canada division has acquired the assets and business of All Graphic Supplies, expanding its position in the distribution of wide format and digital equipment, supplies and ink.

Privately owned and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, All Graphic Supplies operates seven locations across Canada and the Caribbean (Trinidad and Tobago), and since 1992 has served as a leading distributor of solutions that supply multiple printing segments, including sign graphics, textiles, digital label and industrial ultraviolet (UV).

"The acquisition of All Graphic Supplies is another important step forward in diversifying the product categories in our North American Distribution business," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to building on the strong foundation and success created by All Graphic Supplies in Canada and the Caribbean."

Spicers Canada President Cory Turner added that the acquisition of All Graphic Supplies fits with his organization's strategy to leverage its significant distribution capabilities in new ways.

"Acquiring All Graphic Supplies adds capabilities, experience and partnerships that are invaluable in meeting our company's market strategy," said Turner. "Extending product solutions both inside and outside of our core markets creates immediate opportunities that align well with our growth initiatives."

All Graphic Supplies will operate as an independent division of Spicers Canada, working closely with Spicers' existing operations and distribution network in Canada.

Spicers Canada is a leading distributor of quality commercial print and business papers, graphic solutions, industrial packaging supplies, wide format and specialty products.

About CNG

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.8 billion global sales and marketing organization in the pulp, paper, packaging, tissue, wood products and metal industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG operates through established industry entities in its Distribution, Publishing Papers and international Central National divisions, building on more than 134 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com .

