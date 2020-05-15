Columbia Gas of Maryland Files Request for Investment in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Gas of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), filed a request today with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacement of the company's underground natural gas distribution pipelines. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until December 2020.

Columbia Gas is committed to upgrading aging infrastructure. As part of its long-term plan to modernize and expand its natural gas distribution system, Columbia Gas has invested more than $170 million in Maryland over the past decade and plans to continue to invest in infrastructure replacement for the safety of its communities. Economic development of the counties in Western Maryland where Columbia Gas provides service benefits greatly from this investment.

"Our nearly 65 full-time employees and over 100 contractors are proud of our pipeline replacement program and our ability to continue to serve our valued customers safely and reliably," said Columbia Gas President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Huwar. "We also remain committed to providing a positive customer experience through an educated and trained workforce that is focused on safely meeting or exceeding all federal and state requirements while operating, upgrading and expanding our distribution system."

In today's filing, Columbia Gas is seeking an annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million. Approval of the proposal would result in the average total bill for a residential customer who purchases 70 therms of gas per month from Columbia Gas to increase from $77.65 to $89.43, or by 15.17 percent. The total bill for a commercial customer purchasing 250 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $256.23 to $285.09, or by 11.26 percent. Rates for a small industrial customer purchasing 3,980 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $2,534.42 to $2,652.35, or by 4.65 percent.

If the request is approved as filed, the total average residential customer bill in 2021 would still be around 28 percent lower than it was in 2010, when adjusted for inflation.

Response to COVID-19

With the communities we serve in mind and in response to COVID-19, Columbia Gas has suspended shutoffs for nonpayment for residential and commercial customers. Columbia Gas offers a wide array of customer assistance and energy efficiency programs that provide resources and tools for customers to save money and energy.

"We want to assist our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic," Huwar said. "With that in mind, we are offering our most flexible payment plans to customers who have been impacted or are experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, and we are suspending late payment charges until further notice."

At all times, Columbia Gas is committed to providing our low-income customers with the tools, resources, and programs to stay safe and warm in their homes. These programs help customers mitigate the impact of a rate adjustment or financial changes due to economic conditions.

Review Process by PSC

While the company filed its request with the PSC today, May 15, 2020, it is important to note that after filing for a rate adjustment, the review process by the PSC will take approximately seven months. As a result, in this case, any approved and adjusted rates by the PSC would not go into effect until December 2020.

How Customers Can Participate in the Rate Review Process

It is important to note that the rate review process is very public. Anyone interested in the case can participate by reaching out to the PSC, and we encourage active involvement by our customers and any interested parties. Customers can participate in the rate review process in multiple ways, including through written comments and attendance at public input hearings.

Customers with questions regarding the proposed rates may call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 or visit www.ColumbiaGasMD.com/ratecase for more information.

About Columbia Gas of Maryland

Columbia Gas of Maryland delivers clean, affordable, and efficient natural gas to approximately 33,000 customers in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. It is one of NiSource's seven regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Maryland and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasMD.com and www.nisource.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,400 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

