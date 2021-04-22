Credit Suisse says this could be the beginning of a ‘multi-decade’ opportunity for clean energy

CNBC

It’s an “exciting” time for renewable energy firms because more policymakers around the world have committed to carbon emissions goals, according to Credit Suisse.

“I’m feeling fairly bullish on the current market conditions for energy transition beneficiaries,” said Phineas Glover, the investment bank’s Asia-Pacific head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research.

The energy transition refers to a move away from reliance on fossil fuels, and toward clean energy alternatives.

“We’re at the beginning of possibly a multi-decade, secular investment opportunity in the energy transition,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Wednesday.

That’s in part because governments have taken steps that brought certainty to the market.

Glover said there has been a lot of momentum in climate policy globally over the past 12 months, and pointed out that countries that have set targets to reach carbon neutrality now account for more than 60% of emissions, up from roughly 23% around a year ago.