U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

Crude Oil News / Crude Oil Storage / EIA News

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of November 5, 2021

 

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 5, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending November 5, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.4 million barrels per day during the week ending November 5, 2021, which was 343,000  barrels per day more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 86.7% of their operable capacity last week.

  • Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.
  • Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.1 million barrels per day last week, decreased by 63,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.1 million barrels per day, 14.3% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 587,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 278,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

  • Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels from last week and are about 4% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week.
  • Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.6 million barrels  from last week and are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 1.3million barrels last week and are about 14% below the five year average for this time of year.
  • Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 1.2 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.2 million barrels per day, up by 6.1% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks:

  • Motor gasoline product supplied averaged 9.4 million barrels per day, up by 11.2% from the same period last year.
  • Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million barrels per day over the past four weeks, up by 3.0% from the same period last year.
  • Jet fuel product supplied was up 45.2% compared with the same four-week period last year.

 

