U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 13.8 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of March 27, 2020

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – Refiners cut runs by almost a million barrels a day in response to lower demand caused by the coronavirus. Gasoline demand dropped by almost 2.2 million barrels a day week-over week. Jet fuel demand is down over half a million barrels a day, year over year. Demand for top refined products is down around 3 million barrels a day, versus the prior four week moving average.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 13.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 469.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are near the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of March 27, 2020.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending March 27, 2020

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 14.9 million barrels per day during the week ending March 27, 2020, which was 0.9 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 82.3% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 7.5 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 5.0 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.0 million barrels per day last week down by 70,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.3 million barrels per day, 6.9% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 736,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 127,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 7.5 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 13% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories decreased by 0.3 million barrels last week and are about 29% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased last week by 21.0 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.1 million barrels per day, down by 2.2% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: