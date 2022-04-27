U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 0.7 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of April 22, 2022

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 0.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 414.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 16% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of April 22, 2022.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending April 22, 2022

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.7 million barrels per day during the week ending April 22, 2022, which was 33,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 90.3% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.5 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.8 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.9 million barrels per day last week, increased by 98,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million barrels per day, 0.3% less than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 845,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 125,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels from last week and are at 4% below the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline and blending blending components inventories both decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.4 million barrels from last week and are about 21% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are about 12% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 0.7 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.4 million barrels per day, down by 1.6% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: