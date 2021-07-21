U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.1 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of July 16, 2021

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 2.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 16, 2021.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending July 16, 2021

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.0 million barrels per day during the week ending July 16, 2021, which was 87,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 91.4% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.1 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production decreased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 7.1 million barrels per day last week up by 0.9 million barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.4 million barrels per day, 2.9% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 1.4 million barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged, 87,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 0.1 million barrels from last week and are in the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories decreased while blending components inventories increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.3 million last week and are about 4% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels last week and are about 15% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 4.4 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.6 million barrels per day, up by 15.0% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: