U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 3.3 million barrels

Weekly Crude Oil Storage as of August 19, 2022

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 421.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of August 19, 2022.

Summary of weekly petroleum data for the week ending August 19, 2022

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 16.3 million barrels per day during the week ending August 19, 2022, which was 168,000 barrels per day less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 93.8% of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 5.2 million barrels per day.

Imports

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.2 million barrels per day last week, decreased by 40,000 barrels per day from the previous week. Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.5 million barrels per day, 1.9% more than the same four-week period last year.

Total motor gasoline imports (including both finished gasoline and gasoline blending components) last week averaged 615,000 barrels per day, and distillate fuel imports averaged 173,000 barrels per day.

Products inventories

Total motor gasoline inventories virtually unchanged from last week and are at 7% below the five year average for this time of year.

Finished gasoline inventories increased but blending components inventories decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 0.7 million barrels from last week and are about 24% below the five year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories virtually unchanged from last week and are about 11% below the five year average for this time of year.

Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 1.4 million barrels last week.

Products supplied

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 20.0 million barrels per day, down by 4.7% from the same period last year. Over the past four weeks: