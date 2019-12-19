Denver oil executive helped raise $7.2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2018-2019

In 2016 Tori Campbell was named a Top Woman in Energy by the Denver Business Journal and, under her leadership as General Manager, Enserco Energy Inc. was named as one of the Top Places to Work in 2009. Enserco Energy a wholly owned, non-regulated energy marketing subsidiary of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Tori has had a successful career in Colorado’s energy business, is on a number of advisory boards and still finds time to make a major impact within St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Rocky Mountain Region.

As a leader with Tri Delta, Tori has helped to raise $7.2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2018-2019 alone and Tori has been a huge supporter for the region. She has been at St. Jude Hero for years, running three races across the country (Denver, Seattle and Memphis) on behalf of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this year.

Tori is currently the co-founder and president of Mizzen Energy, LLC and Mizzen Energy Services, LLC after tenures as a leader in other energy companies including Colorado Interstate Gas Company and Aquila Energy Inc..