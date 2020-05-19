8 hours ago
 May 19, 2020 - 10:47 AM EDT
Deutsche Bank AG Announces Automatic Acceleration of DB Crude Oil Double Short Exchange Traded Notes due June 1, 2038 (DTO)

NEW YORK

Deutsche Bank announced today the automatic acceleration of the DB Crude Oil Double Short Exchange Traded Notes due June 1, 2038 (DTO), due to the repurchase value on May 18, 2020 being zero.

As a result of such acceleration, consistent with the terms of the ETNs, holders will not receive any payments on their ETNs.

Deutsche Bank AG Media Relations
Christina Partyka
+1 (212) 250-1013
[email protected]

