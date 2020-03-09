Direct Energy Named A Top Five Favorite Electricity Company in Houston

HOUSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Energy® has been nominated as one of the top five electricity providers in the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best 2020 awards. The annual community choice awards celebrate and recognize companies across 11 different categories. Direct Energy was nominated in the Favorite Electricity category from more than 50 retail energy companies.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity and offers many plans to meet the needs of customers. Plan choices include fixed term plans, 100% renewable energy plans, prepaid plans, time-of-use plans such as Free Nights and Weekends, and more.

"It's an honor to be nominated by our customers," said Bruce Stewart, president, Direct Energy, North America Home. "Our customers and our communities are at the center of everything that we do, and we are constantly tailoring our offerings to fit their needs. We strive to make customers' lives easier and are committed to powering what's next in their lives."

Direct Energy cares about its customers and the communities in which they live. Direct Energy has a Neighbor to Neighbor program that offers bill assistance to those in need. Annually the Neighbor to Neighbor program gives hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Texans keep their lights on. In addition to caring for customers, Direct Energy is committed to supporting the Houston community through its partnership with Texas Children's Hospital. Over the past five years, Direct Energy has donated $5 million to support a new heart center, where Direct Energy employees regularly volunteer at the hospital.

Readers can vote for one of the five companies through March 17th online. The top three nominees will advance to the Best of the Best finalist list, and the winner will be announced at an awards gala on April 16.

Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy-related services with nearly four million customers. Direct Energy gives customers choice, simplicity, and innovation where energy, data, and technology meet. A subsidiary of Centrica plc (LSE: CNA), an international energy and services company, Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada. To learn more about Direct Energy, please visit www.directenergy.com.

