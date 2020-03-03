Directional Boring Services Business Segment of Clean Harbors Acquired by Sage Park

Divestiture creates Omni Directional Boring, a Sage Park wholly owned subsidiary, providing engineered boring services for sectors Including Oil & Gas, Municipal, Water, Telecommunications, and Construction

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Sage Park, a global, operations-focused acquisition group, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Clean Harbors Directional Boring Services, a subsidiary of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH). The transaction creates a new, independent operating business under the name Omni Directional Boring.

With over 30 years of experience in the directional boring industry, Omni offers customers a comprehensive range of engineered bore and directional drilling services to a range of end markets and industries, including oil & gas, water, municipalities, utilities and telecommunications.

"Our business plan for Omni is dedicated to expanding our leadership position in engineered bore offerings to our strategic end markets, including directional drilling, pipe ramming, pipe re-lining and pipe fusing," said Bernie Rodrigue, President of Omni. "We pride ourselves on our commitment to superior customer service and continuous innovation, as we have for the last 30 years throughout Western Canada. Omni will be led by the same management team and employees that our customers have worked with for many years, and they'll receive the same high-quality support and professional service they've come to expect from us."

"We have a solid foundation of blue-chip customers that include many of the world's top companies," said Rob Joubran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sage Park. "With over 30 years of successful operation, a deep and talented bench of employees, and our customer base, it's a tremendous foundation from which to build the leading directional boring services provider in Canada."

About Sage Park

Sage Park (www.sagepark.com) is an acquisition group focused on operational strategy and is renowned for the value creation we deliver for our businesses. We invest tremendous time and energy to facilitate operational improvements, business strategies, direction, and growth. By aligning acquisition expertise with operational proficiency, we are able to create additional value through acquisitions of corporate and private divestitures.

About Omni Directional Boring

Omni Directional Boring (www.omnidirectionalboring.com) is a provider of engineered bores and directional drilling services to customers throughout Western Canada. Built on a foundation of over 30 years of commitment to service, quality and excellence, Omni is leading the next phase of innovation to its customers and strategic end markets.

CONTACT:

Brian J. Perrault

For Sage Park

[email protected]

(310) 496-1897

SOURCE: Omni Directional Borings

View source version on accesswire.com: