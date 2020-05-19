DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces a Return to Work

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent” or the "Company") announces it has resumed operations in its Gillette Wyoming facility.



Return to Work and Startup of Operations

The Company has been successful in accessing the Paycheck Protection Program in the United States, which has provided funding for 100% of wages, benefits, rent and utilities for an eight-week period. The US-based staff that had been laid off have been rehired and have been busy preparing for a return to work.

The Company’s largest client that had temporarily suspended operations has seen recent signs of improvement in the price of its natural gas and is ordering pumps on a limited basis. Accordingly, we began installing pumps on Monday May 18, 2020. The amount of work to be performed in the immediate term has not been specified due to its reliance on the price of gas.

We continue to work closely with our creditors and suppliers to manage a successful return to work, managing our financial resources until industry activities fully resume. Divergent is continuing to observe safe working practices as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and do not anticipate any issues arising as a result.

For Further Information:

Ken Berg, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]

Lance Mierendorf, Interim Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Divergent provides Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Product lines including Electric Submersible Pumps, Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps, and the ongoing development of an Electromagnetic Pump technology.

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp., 2020, 715 – 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2X6, (403) 543-0060, (403) 543-0069 (fax), www.divergentenergyservices.com

