Dominion Energy Suspends Disconnections in Response to Coronavirus RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today provided the following statement regarding customer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic: "Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7." Media Contacts: Idaho 801-324-5453 North Carolina 757-857-2700 (Electric) 800-562-9308 (Gas) Ohio 216-780-0172 South Carolina 800-562-9308 Utah 801-324-5453 Virginia 804-771-6115 Wyoming 801-324-5453 West Virginia 681-842-3200 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-suspends-disconnections-in-response-to-coronavirus-301023316.html SOURCE Dominion Energy





