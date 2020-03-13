Dominion Energy Suspends Disconnections in Response to Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today provided the following statement regarding customer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic:
"Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7."
Media Contacts:
Idaho
801-324-5453
North Carolina
757-857-2700 (Electric) 800-562-9308 (Gas)
Ohio
216-780-0172
South Carolina
800-562-9308
Utah
801-324-5453
Virginia
804-771-6115
Wyoming
801-324-5453
West Virginia
681-842-3200
