Drilling rig operators make budget cuts ahead of rig count plummet

Houston Chronicle

Three of the largest drilling rig operators in Texas are making budget cuts and bracing for the worst as a global supply glut of crude oil and falling demand due to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to cause the U.S. rig count to plummet.

Although exact figures have yet to be released, Helmerich & Payne, the top drilling rig operator in Texas, has pledged to cut its capital expenditure budget on top of already existing plans to cut operating expenses by $200 million.

Nabors Industries, the second most active drilling rig operator in Texas, is cutting $75 million dollars from its capital expenditure budget, suspending dividends to stockholders, cutting salaries for its CEO and chief financial officer by 20 percent and cutting salaries of all employees who make more than $100,000 by 10 percent.

“The announced reactions from operators have been swift and substantial, and the market conditions we face are sure to be difficult,” Nabors Industries CEO Anthony Petrello said. “We are acting quickly and decisively. We remain committed to improving the company’s capital structure this year even under the expected market conditions, and we are confident these announced measures will support that goal.”

Top 10 Texas Drilling Rig Companies

(Nov. 26, 2019)

Drilling Rig Operators Active Horizontal Rigs in Texas
Helmerich & Payne 117
Nabors Industries 42
Ensign Energy Services 33
Patterson-UTI Drilling Company 32
Precision Drilling Corporation 31
Cactus Drilling Company 18
Independence Contract Drilling 15
Latshaw Drilling & Exploration Company 10
NorAm Drilling Company 9
Scandrill 8

Source: Enverus

