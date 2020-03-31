DTE Energy Foundation doubles down on COVID-19 relief efforts

DETROIT, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, today announced that it will match all donations to the Michigan Association of United Ways and Michigan Community Action now through Thursday, April 16. The non-profits are focused on helping individuals, families and communities weather the COVID-19 crisis by supplying food, shelter and other basic needs. Donations can be allocated to particular United Way chapters and community action agencies to address emergency needs of a particular community. The Foundation will match individual donations up to $5,000 per person.

The DTE Foundation is fully activated during this crisis and has already funded one million meals and provided basic needs for more than 100,000 families. In cooperation with other organizations, the Foundation is also shoring up 200 small businesses. The matching gifts program is just one component of the Foundation’s comprehensive COVID-19 response.

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen in our generation and the demands on non-profits across the state are unprecedented. We understand that not everyone is able to donate during this time; but for those who are, we want to double the impact of their contribution,” said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO of DTE Energy. “The DTE Foundation has been there for the people of Michigan for decades, and we’ll be here during these difficult times to help our great state weather this crisis.”

Michigan Community Action is the statewide organization for the 29 community action agencies that provide human service programs in all 83 Michigan counties. These community action agencies are able to address local needs distinct to each community. The Michigan Association of United Ways represents 34 local United Way community chapters. Each local United Way is responding to the needs of the community, including the support of the Michigan 2-1-1 network, a free and confidential health and human services information system, and providing basic needs support.

“In the past few weeks, demands on community action agencies – and all non-profit organizations – has escalated exponentially,” said Chong-Anna Canfora, Michigan Community Action executive director. “Communities across the state are facing tremendous need. As the pandemic continues and families face job cutbacks and medical expenses, the need for financial help will continue to grow. We are so grateful to the DTE Foundation for this matching gift program and their support for our localized approach to helping communities all across Michigan.”

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan.

The DTE Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan.

