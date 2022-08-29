Exclusive: Camino Natural Resources at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.
Camino Natural Resources, LLC (“Camino”) is an independent oil and natural gas company with assets in the core of the SCOOP and Merge plays in Oklahoma.
With over 100,000 net acres, Camino is pursuing a growth strategy with a focus on strong technical analysis, industry leading well results, attractive investment returns and a conservative balance sheet. Camino is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
