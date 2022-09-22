15 hours ago
Horizon Energy Global set to benefit as UK North Sea drilling activity increases amid European natural gas crisis
15 hours ago
Exclusive: ESG Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
16 hours ago
Exclusive: Ring Energy Corporation at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
17 hours ago
Canada not looking toward windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies, minister says
18 hours ago
Failing to invest in oil and gas would be the “Road to hell for America”
19 hours ago
Ban on gas fracking in England lifted in push for energy independence

Exclusive: ESG Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

PANELISTS WILL TALK ON THE INCREASING EMPHASIS OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) AND INVESTING IN THE ENERGY SECTOR.

MODERATED by: Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

Civitas Resources operational expertise, aggressive sustainability practices, and shared community values reach new levels at Civitas, a company born by bringing together decades of operational experience in the DJ Basin. Civitas is Colorado’s largest pure play oil and natural gas producer.

With a premier DJ Basin management team, focused innovation and our commitment to long-term sustainability, Civitas brings value to Colorado’s economy, its people, and the energy industry. With a strategic and collaborative vision, we are helping ensure our state and our communities will benefit from Colorado’s oil and natural gas industry today and well into the future.

B3 Insight is building the definitive source for water data. We empower smart water management with data-driven intelligence for responsible and profitable decisions about water resources. Customers evaluate assets, enhance operational efficiencies, mitigate risk, allocate capital, and benchmark performance while saving significant time, investment, and resources – all with one intuitive platform. Our proprietary data process enables us to gather, clean, and relate millions of natural resource data points, turning disparate information into the most widely used and trusted water data insights. In today’s ever-changing, data-driven business our commitment to information quality remains the principal focus creating the utmost confidence in your data.

Trido Solutions chemical injection pumps and air compressors have helped empower customers and deliver results. Trido Solutions began with the belief that the oil and gas industry has a responsibility to use environmental best practices for long-term sustainability. Setting into motion a company committed to provide high-quality solar power products supporting industry efforts to meet greenhouse gas goals using renewable resource technologies.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

