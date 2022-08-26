Exclusive: Independence Contract Drilling at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.
Independence Contract Drilling is a premium land drilling services provider. From our corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas, we develop and assemble our ShaleDriller® series rig design based on E&P operator feedback and field requirements.
ShaleDrillers are designed for safe and efficient drilling operations on large, multi-well drilling locations.
The ShaleDriller series rigs are AC programmable, energy efficient Dual-Fuel, and custom designed to be best in class for the development of our clients’ most demanding and financially impactful exploration and development programs.
