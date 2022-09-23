Exclusive: LandGate at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

9 hours ago
Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

LandGate is the leading provider of information, data solutions, and an online marketplace for US commercial land resources: solar, wind, carbon, oil & gas, minerals, water, and carbon. The company helps landowners, real estate agents, and investors to understand property rights values and transact on its online marketplace. 

LandGate’s platform applies its technology to provide deals, leads, comp data, data, analytics, and online software to substantially reduce investors costs.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

