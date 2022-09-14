5 hours ago
Exclusive: NCS Multistage at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

NCS Multistage (NCS) is a leading global provider of differentiated products and services that enable oil and gas operators to optimize their assets beginning from initial well construction through completion of the well and subsequent field development. 

NCS’s technology offering is centered around diagnostics, and it enables optimization and extends the life of the well, thereby bringing impactful solutions to onshore and offshore operators by delivering operational efficiency and productivity improvements.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

