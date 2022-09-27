Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time.

MODERATED BY BLOOMBERGNEF, THIS PANEL FOCUSES ON THE IMPORTANCE OF RENEWABLE NATURAL GAS (RNG) AND LOWERING GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS.

Cowboy Clean Fuels, LLC produces low-carbon renewable natural gas from depleted coalbed methane wells and alternative biomass feedstocks. Based on patented technology and other intellectual property, Cowboy RNG has greater value than fossil natural gas due to its renewable and low-carbon attributes and can be sold into existing premium fuel and environmental markets. Cowboy uses existing infrastructure, including economically depleted CBM wells, gas gathering systems and pipelines to produce, recover and transport the gas, resulting in lower cost and higher scalability than other forms of renewable natural gas (anaerobic digester and landfill gas).

Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGV) is a national organization dedicated to the development of a growing, profitable, and sustainable market for vehicles powered by natural gas or biomethane.