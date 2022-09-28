40 seconds ago
Exclusive: ResFrac at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Exclusive: Eckard Enterprises at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Exclusive: FutEra Power at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
Democrats propose buying and selling oil to fund EV rollout
Biden calls on oil companies to reduce their prices

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom Denver -The Energy Investment Conference® replays free for a limited time. 

ResFrac’s modeling solution couples hydraulic fracturing and reservoir simulation, enabling you to simulate the full well life cycle in a single continuous simulation. Detailed, transparent technical documentation. Modern UI with built-in help content and wizards. Extensive training and user-support.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference® in Denver on August 13-16, 2023. 

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

