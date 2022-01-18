Exclusive Interview with ENGAGE CEO Rob Ratchinsky – Digitizing the Industry Future

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom interviewed ENGAGE CEO Rob Ratchinsky to discuss ENGAGE’s mission is to simplify the B2B transaction process by automating workflows.

Simply digitizing paper processes has been commercialized by many solutions, however, ENGAGE is the first to use predictive scheduling and data validation to reduce touchpoints and eliminate redundant processes, to change the way transactions are scheduled, managed and approved.

Additionally, layering on ENGAGE’s E-invoicing platform automates the workflows end-to-end, from scheduling services all the way through payment processing in one, automated platform.

ENGAGE will be hosting an in-person panel discussion on digitizing the industry future at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines at 10.00 am Mountain Time on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden, Colorado.

You can register to attend The Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com/register-now/.

For more information about ENGAGE; to learn how to apply to be a presenting company at the Summit; or for more information regarding attending The Energy Venture Investment Summit, please contact Dan Genovese at [email protected].