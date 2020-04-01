March 31, 2020 - 6:32 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes





Empire Energy Group Ltd (EEGUF) 2019 Annual Report Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to present you with Empire's 2019 Annual Report.



In 2019 we made significant progress executing our strategy for value creation, which is focused on:



1. Debt reduction and the optimisation of our US assets to focus on our world-class Northern Territory McArthur and Beetaloo Basin position;



2. Building upon our Northern Territory asset base focused on upstream oil and gas through strategic investment in the exploration, appraisal and development of our McArthur and Beetaloo Basin assets and potentially others consistent with the capital capacity of Empire Energy and its partners; and



3. Building a Board of Directors and management team with the experience and capability to guide Empire through what we believe will be a significant and sustained period of growth.



Having repositioned the Company since 2018, the Board and management team have established a platform for longer term growth notwithstanding poor capital market conditions caused by COVID-19 and oil market instability. We consider the future of the Beetaloo and McArthur Basins to have very high value.



To view the Annual Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7FXX8X19





About Empire Energy Group Ltd:



Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).



The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.



Source:



Empire Energy Group Ltd



Empire Energy Group Ltd E: [email protected] WWW: www.empireenergygroup.net





