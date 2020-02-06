Enable Midstream Announces 2019 Schedule K-1 Availability

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) today announced that its 2019 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065) for common unitholders, will be available online by the end of the day March 6, 2020. The 2019 tax package may be accessed at www.taxpackagesupport.com/Enable. Enable will commence printing and mailing tax packages the week of March 9.

For additional information or assistance, unitholders may call the toll-free Enable Midstream Tax Support Line at (833) 608-3516, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 13,900 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.

