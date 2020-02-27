Enable Midstream to Participate in Upcoming Barclays Conferences

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced today that members of its senior management are scheduled to meet with investors at the Barclays Select Series Midstream & Infrastructure Corporate Access Days in New York March 3 and at the Barclays Investment Grade Energy & Pipeline Corporate Days in New York March 4. The presentation materials used at these conferences will be available for download on the investor page of Enable’s website at investors.enablemidstream.com.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.

