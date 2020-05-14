1 hour ago
Enable Midstream to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

May 14, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
 May 14, 2020 - 4:30 PM EDT
Enable Midstream to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

OKLAHOMA CITY

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced today that members of its senior management are scheduled to meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • MUFG Oil and Gas Conference Monday, May 18, 2020
  • BofA Securities 2020 Energy Credit Conference Wednesday, June 3, 2020
  • J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The presentation materials used at these conferences will be available for download on the investor page of Enable’s website at investors.enablemidstream.com.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include approximately 14,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, condensate and produced water gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,300 miles of intrastate pipelines and seven natural gas storage facilities comprising 84.5 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit www.enablemidstream.com.

Leigh Ann Williams
(405) 553-6947

Matt Beasley
(405) 558-4600

