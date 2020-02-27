Enbridge Gas Supports FIRST Robotics Canada with $70,000 Platinum-Level Sponsorship

CHATHAM, ON, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas is proudly standing by in support of 12 Ontario secondary school teams who are preparing to compete in the FIRST Robotics Canada (FIRST) competitions. These science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) inspired events are where students, teachers and mentors work together to build robots for high-intensity competitions. Continuing the company's legacy of community giving, Enbridge Gas is excited to support the competitions and student-led teams with a $70,000 Platinum-Level sponsorship.

FIRST Robotic Competition (FRC) is an annual competition where high school student teams raise funds, create a brand and design robots to perform specific tasks, known as "robo-sports," with the help of volunteer professional mentors. After an intense six-week build, teams compete in regional events held across several Canadian provinces, progress to district events and then to the World Championship.

"STEM education helps to bridge ethnic and gender gaps that are sometimes found in math and science fields, while challenging students to make sense of complex information, gather and evaluate evidence, and make informed decisions," said Cynthia Hansen, Executive Vice President and President, Gas Distribution and Storage, Enbridge Inc. "FIRST Robotics Canada promotes STEM education and inspires the next generation of science and technology leaders and innovators."

This year's FIRST challenge, "Infinite Recharge," focuses on renewable energy. Two teams, along with their robots, race to collect and score power cells to energize their Shield Generator for maximum protection.

"We are grateful for the increased support from Enbridge Gas in 2020," says Mark Breadner, President of FIRST Robotics Canada. "This additional team funding and event support will impact FIRST Robotics Competition students across Ontario and will help FIRST Robotics Canada continue our critical mission to equip the leaders of tomorrow with the skills they need for the future."

About FIRST Robotics Canada

FIRST Robotics Canada, a registered charity, was established in 2001 and incorporated in 2004 with a mission to inspire Canadian high school and elementary school students to pursue further studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math. It pursues its mission primarily through offering opportunities for students, working in teams and assisted by expert adult mentors, to build robots and to take part in tournaments which feature on-field competitions, judged awards and other forms of recognition, potentially including university and college scholarships. For more information, visit firstroboticscanada.org

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc. was formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution. Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.5 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

