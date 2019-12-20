Enbridge Gas to Adjust Customer Rates January 1, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Enbridge Gas has received approval from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to change the rates its customers pay for natural gas effective Jan. 1, 2020. Residential customers who buy natural gas from Enbridge Gas will see increases ranging from about $6 to $20 per year depending on location. Small commercial customers who buy natural gas from the utility will see changes ranging from a decrease of $27 to an increase of $513 per year depending on location.

This change reflects forecasted increases in North American market prices for natural gas supplies and the cost to transport natural gas from Western Canada and the U.S. into Ontario. In addition, there are changes in delivery rates which were previously approved by the OEB, to reflect the expected costs to safely and reliably deliver natural gas to homes and business in 2020.

Details:

Enbridge rate zone (1) – an increase of about $8 per year or about 1 percent of the total natural gas bill.

Union South rate zone (M1) – an increase of about $6 per year or less than 1 percent of the total natural gas bill.

Union North West rate zone (R1) – an increase of about $18 per year or about 2 percent of the total natural gas bill.

per year or about 2 percent of the total natural gas bill. Union North East rate zone (R1) – an increase of about $20 per year or about 2 percent of the total natural gas bill.

"Natural gas continues to be the most affordable energy solution for homes and business, saving households up to $1,8004 per year on home and water heating versus electricity, oil or propane," said Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge. "Our customers can save even more by leveraging Enbridge Gas energy-efficiency rebate programs."

A reminder, as colder weather approaches, customers can take additional steps to reduce their monthly bills by using energy efficiently; for example, reducing your hot water use by only running the dishwasher when it's full, doing laundry with cold water, and taking shorter showers. Energy efficiency can also help you lower emissions and emission related costs.

Enbridge Gas provides a range of educational tools to give consumers and businesses the power to take control and manage their energy use. For more information visit:

Union rate zones:

Residential: uniongas.com/savemoney



Business: uniongas.com/savemoneyandenergy

Enbridge rate zones:

Residential: enbridgesmartsavings.com



Business: enbridgesmartsavings.com/business

_____________________________ 1 Typical household using 2,400 m3 of natural gas a year in the Enbridge rate zone Includes Rider C, Price Adjustment. 2 Typical household using 2,200 m3 of natural gas a year Union South, North West and North East rate zones. 4 Cost comparison were based on a standard home located in areas formerly served by Union Gas with four people per household.

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas Inc., formed on Jan. 1, 2019 from the amalgamation of Union Gas Limited and Enbridge Gas Distribution, is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario with a more than 170-year history of providing safe and reliable service to customers. The distribution business serves about 3.7 million customers, heating over 75 per cent of Ontario homes. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas Inc. is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution.

