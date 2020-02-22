EnerCom Dallas – Capital Markets Panel – CAC Specialty and Tailwater Capitol

The Capital Markets Panel was at 2:35 P.M The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

The participating companies are CAC Specialty and Tailwater Capital

CAC Specialty CAC Specialty: an integrated specialty insurance brokerage and investment banking business focused on providing structuring expertise and placement capabilities across the spectrum of insurance and alternative capital markets. We serve large corporates, SMEs, private equity, and other alternative fund managers.

Tailwater Capital is a growth - oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams in the midstream and upstream sectors to deliver value-added solutions to our companies.

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.