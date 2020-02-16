EnerCom Dallas – Fortis Energy Services – A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site

in Closing Bell Story / Company Presentations / EnerCom Dallas 2020 / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Oilfield Services   by

Fortis Energy Services Corporate presentation was at 9:15 am. The presentation live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below. 

Fortis Energy Services, Inc. is an award-winning oil and gas well service company in the USA. Fortis Energy Services was named Oilfield Services Company of the Year by Oil & Gas Awards in recognition of the company’s: health, safety and environmental programs, customer focus, operational excellence, innovation and corporate social responsibility.

All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.

Full presentations are hosted at EnerCom Dallas

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

The Oil & Gas Conference - Denver

SAVE THE DATE: AUGUST 16 – 19, 2020
THE WESTIN DENVER DOWNTOWN



Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig1
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig2
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig3
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig4
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig5
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig6
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig7
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig8
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig9
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig10
Fortis Energy Services - A customer-focused approach for increasing value delivered at the well site - fig11
Tags: , ,
Legal Notice