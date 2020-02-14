EnerCom Dallas – Locus Bio-Energy Solutions -Maximizing Oil Production

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Corporate presentation at 8:50 am CST was live streamed, and the recorded presentation is below.

Biosurfactants: Produced by Nature.Perfected by Locus. We use the world’s most proven biosurfactants that previously were not economically viable for the oil & gas industry. Every treatment is tailored to match your precise production system conditions. Bring us your problems, and we will develop a treatment program to help. Our proprietary bioinformatics and disruptive fermentation technologies deliver

unmatched benefits.



All of the presentations are live streamed, and Oil & Gas 360 will be publishing out on all of our channels. Stay tuned for some great information from our presenting companies.