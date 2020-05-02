EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals

SCOOP / STACK Opportunity
308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
Blaine, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher and McClain Counties, Oklahoma
Undisclosed Seller
Opportunity Highlights:
- 11,756.28 Net ORRI Acres
- 1,230.39 Net Mineral Acres
- 646.14 Net Leasehold Acres
Overriding Royalty Interest in 216 Producing Wells
6.210475% to 0.000026% ORRI
An Additional RI Only in 4 Wells
Select Operators: Cimarex Energy; Continental Resources; EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.
Royalty Interest in 56 Producing Wells:
6.255% to 0.001467% RI
Select Operators: EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.
Non-Operated Working Interest in 26 Producing Wells:
12.963242% WI to 0.039169% WI/ 10.476892% to 0.03016% NRI in HZ Wells
An Additional ORRI Only in 7 Wells
An Additional ORRI and RI in 1 Well
Select Operators: Continental Resources; Ovintiv Inc.
Current Average 8/8ths Production: 215,877 MCFPD and 27,300 BOPD
4-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $101,308/Month
This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo.
Bids are due May 7, 2020 at 4:00pm CDT. For complete due diligence information, please visit indigo.energynet.com or email Emily McGinley, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected].