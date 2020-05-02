17 seconds ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

SCOOP / STACK Opportunity
308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
Blaine, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher and McClain Counties, Oklahoma
Undisclosed Seller
Opportunity Highlights:

  • 11,756.28 Net ORRI Acres
  • 1,230.39 Net Mineral Acres
  • 646.14 Net Leasehold Acres

Overriding Royalty Interest in 216 Producing Wells

6.210475% to 0.000026% ORRI

An Additional RI Only in 4 Wells

Select Operators: Cimarex Energy; Continental Resources; EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.

 Royalty Interest in 56 Producing Wells:

6.255% to 0.001467% RI

Select Operators: EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.

 Non-Operated Working Interest in 26 Producing Wells:

12.963242% WI to 0.039169% WI/ 10.476892% to 0.03016% NRI in HZ Wells

An Additional ORRI Only in 7 Wells

An Additional ORRI and RI in 1 Well

Select Operators: Continental Resources; Ovintiv Inc.

 Current Average 8/8ths Production: 215,877 MCFPD and 27,300 BOPD

4-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $101,308/Month

 

 

EN Indigo -oilandgas360This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo.

Bids are due May 7, 2020 at 4:00pm CDT. For complete due diligence information, please visit indigo.energynet.com or email Emily McGinley, Manager of  Business Development, at [email protected].

 

