EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals

SCOOP / STACK Opportunity

308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals

Blaine, Canadian, Grady, Kingfisher and McClain Counties, Oklahoma

Undisclosed Seller

Opportunity Highlights:

11,756.28 Net ORRI Acres

1,230.39 Net Mineral Acres

646.14 Net Leasehold Acres

Overriding Royalty Interest in 216 Producing Wells

6.210475% to 0.000026% ORRI

An Additional RI Only in 4 Wells

Select Operators: Cimarex Energy; Continental Resources; EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.

Royalty Interest in 56 Producing Wells:

6.255% to 0.001467% RI

Select Operators: EOG Resources Inc.; Marathon Oil Company; Ovintiv Inc.

Non-Operated Working Interest in 26 Producing Wells:

12.963242% WI to 0.039169% WI/ 10.476892% to 0.03016% NRI in HZ Wells

An Additional ORRI Only in 7 Wells

An Additional ORRI and RI in 1 Well

Select Operators: Continental Resources; Ovintiv Inc.

Current Average 8/8ths Production: 215,877 MCFPD and 27,300 BOPD

4-Month Average Net Cash Flow: $101,308/Month

This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet Indigo.

Bids are due May 7, 2020 at 4:00pm CDT. For complete due diligence information, please visit indigo.energynet.com or email Emily McGinley, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected].