EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties located in Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Lee and Washington Counties Texas. This is a sealed bid offering.
Lot ID: 64200. Bids due 5/28/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 7/1/2020.
Summary:
Diversified position in the heart of one of the hottest basins with experienced operators.
- Recent acquisitions by Magnolia ($2.7 B) and Chesapeake ($3.9 B).
- Acreage position is actively being drilled. Currently 4 new wells with first production in Q1
Land –Acreage
- Gross Acreage: 21,514
- Net Acreage: 10,491
Additional option to lease -Mineral Rights
Wells & Locations
87 Total Wells
- 9 XTO Operated
- 78 Non-Operated
o 4 Wells 1Q IP
Operators Include
- Chesapeake
- Hawkwood
- Magnolia Oil & Gas
- XTO
225 Potential Locations on HBP Leasehold
- 108 Austin Chalk Locations
- 117 Eagle Ford Locations
77 Potential Drilling Locations to Lease
- 27 Austin Chalk / 50 Eagle Ford
Financials
- Trailing 12 Month Average Net Production:
- ~55 BOPD and ~360 MCFD
- Trailing PDP Annual Cash Flow:
~$431,400
Production of recently added wells (4) in Q1 will add significant cash
