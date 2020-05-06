EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties located in Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Lee and Washington Counties Texas. This is a sealed bid offering.

Lot ID: 64200. Bids due 5/28/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 7/1/2020.

Summary:

Diversified position in the heart of one of the hottest basins with experienced operators.

Recent acquisitions by Magnolia ($2.7 B) and Chesapeake ($3.9 B).

Acreage position is actively being drilled. Currently 4 new wells with first production in Q1

Land –Acreage

Gross Acreage: 21,514

Net Acreage: 10,491

Additional option to lease -Mineral Rights

Wells & Locations

87 Total Wells

9 XTO Operated

78 Non-Operated

o 4 Wells 1Q IP

Operators Include

Chesapeake

Hawkwood

Magnolia Oil & Gas

XTO

225 Potential Locations on HBP Leasehold

108 Austin Chalk Locations

117 Eagle Ford Locations

77 Potential Drilling Locations to Lease

27 Austin Chalk / 50 Eagle Ford

Financials

Trailing 12 Month Average Net Production: ~55 BOPD and ~360 MCFD

Trailing PDP Annual Cash Flow:

~$431,400

Production of recently added wells (4) in Q1 will add significant cash

EnergyNet Contacts

Vice President of Business Development Office: (713) 861-1866

Cell: (281) 221-3042

[email protected]

Denna Arias

Vice President of Corporate Development Office: (832) 403-3125

Cell: (281) 949-8463

[email protected]

Data Room Open

Keith Ries

Vice President of Engineering Office: (713) 861-1866

Cell: (713) 591-1776

[email protected]

Rebecca Stewart Geological Consultant Office: (713) 614-2341

[email protected]

Anastasia Semenova

Project Manager – Evaluation Engineering Office: (713) 861-1866

[email protected]

Krysta Turner

Vice President of Land & Technical Services/Engineering Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]

Britt Foster

Buyer Relations/GIS Manager Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]

Sean Thomas

Senior Financial & Engineering Analyst Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]