1 min ago
EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties
1 hour ago
Enable Midstream Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
10 hours ago
Occidental Petroleum Posts $2.2 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Cuts Budget Again
15 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-05-2020
16 hours ago
Notice to Oil and Gas Operators: Temporary Exceptions to Certain Administrative Rules
17 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: CAC Specialty – If you are a Board Member, or Executive, in the oil and gas market, can you sleep at night?

EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Oil and Gas A&D Listings / Press Releases   by

EnergyNet has been retained by XTO Energy Inc., an ExxonMobil Subsidiary, as the exclusive advisor to assist with the transaction of certain oil and gas properties located in Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Lee and Washington Counties Texas. This is a sealed bid offering.

Lot ID: 64200. Bids due 5/28/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale is 7/1/2020.

 

Summary:

Diversified position in the heart of one of the hottest basins with experienced operators.

  • Recent acquisitions by Magnolia ($2.7 B) and Chesapeake ($3.9 B).
  • Acreage position is actively being drilled. Currently 4 new wells with first production in Q1

Land –Acreage

  • Gross Acreage: 21,514
  • Net Acreage: 10,491

Additional option to lease -Mineral Rights

Wells & Locations

87 Total Wells

  • 9 XTO Operated
  • 78 Non-Operated

o  4 Wells 1Q IP

Operators Include

  • Chesapeake
  • Hawkwood
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas
  • XTO

225 Potential Locations on HBP Leasehold

  • 108 Austin Chalk Locations
  • 117 Eagle Ford Locations

77 Potential Drilling Locations to Lease

  • 27 Austin Chalk / 50 Eagle Ford

Financials

  • Trailing 12 Month Average Net Production:
    • ~55 BOPD and ~360 MCFD
  • Trailing PDP Annual Cash Flow:

~$431,400

Production of recently added wells (4) in Q1 will add significant cash

EnergyNet Contacts

Vice President of Business Development Office: (713) 861-1866

Cell: (281) 221-3042

[email protected]

Denna Arias

Vice President of Corporate Development Office: (832) 403-3125

Cell: (281) 949-8463

[email protected]

July Effective Date

Bids due 5/28/2020 at 4:00 PM CDT. Effective date of sale 07/01/2020.

Data Room Open

Keith Ries

Vice President of Engineering Office: (713) 861-1866

Cell: (713) 591-1776

[email protected]

Rebecca Stewart Geological Consultant Office: (713) 614-2341

[email protected]

Anastasia Semenova

Project Manager – Evaluation Engineering Office: (713) 861-1866

[email protected]

Krysta Turner

Vice President of Land & Technical Services/Engineering Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]

Britt Foster

Buyer Relations/GIS Manager Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]

Sean Thomas

Senior Financial & Engineering Analyst Office: (806) 351-2953

[email protected]

 

Legal Notice