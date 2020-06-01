9 seconds ago
EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al

Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania

EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al to offer for sale their Leasehold and Mineral Acreage plus 18 Well Package (Non-Operated WI and ORRI) located in Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Opportunity Highlights:

  • Leasehold Acreage:
    • 175.09 Net Marcellus Acres
    • 2,060.00 Net Shallow Acres
    • 4,071.27 Net Knox Acres
    • 57,892.99 Net Utica Acres
  • Mineral Acreage:
    • 0.02 Net Shallow Acres
    • 34,974.16 Net Utica Acres
  • Non-Operated Working Interest in 3 Wells:
    • 3.1446% to 0.130689% WI / 2.75195% to 0.114353% NRI
    • An Additional ORRI in All 3 Wells
    • 1 Producing Well | 2 Non-Producing Wells
    • Operators: EAP Ohio LLC and Geopetro LLC
  • Overriding Royalty Interest in 15 Producing Wells:
    • 0.566407% to 0.002898% ORRI
    • Operators: Equinor USA Onshore Properties and SWEPI LP
  • 6-Month Average Net Income: $6,374/Month
  • 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 92,389 MCFPD and 3 BOPD

Further Subject to Documentary Stamp Fees

 

 

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]

