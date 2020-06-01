Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania

EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al to offer for sale their Leasehold and Mineral Acreage plus 18 Well Package (Non-Operated WI and ORRI) located in Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Opportunity Highlights :

Leasehold Acreage: 175.09 Net Marcellus Acres 2,060.00 Net Shallow Acres 4,071.27 Net Knox Acres 57,892.99 Net Utica Acres

Mineral Acreage: 0.02 Net Shallow Acres 34,974.16 Net Utica Acres

Non-Operated Working Interest in 3 Wells: 3.1446% to 0.130689% WI / 2.75195% to 0.114353% NRI An Additional ORRI in All 3 Wells 1 Producing Well | 2 Non-Producing Wells Operators: EAP Ohio LLC and Geopetro LLC

Overriding Royalty Interest in 15 Producing Wells: 0.566407% to 0.002898% ORRI Operators: Equinor USA Onshore Properties and SWEPI LP

6-Month Average Net Income: $6,374/Month

6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 92,389 MCFPD and 3 BOPD

Further Subject to Documentary Stamp Fees

This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]