Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania
EnergyNet has been retained by EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al to offer for sale their Leasehold and Mineral Acreage plus 18 Well Package (Non-Operated WI and ORRI) located in Various Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Opportunity Highlights:
- Leasehold Acreage:
- 175.09 Net Marcellus Acres
- 2,060.00 Net Shallow Acres
- 4,071.27 Net Knox Acres
- 57,892.99 Net Utica Acres
- Mineral Acreage:
- 0.02 Net Shallow Acres
- 34,974.16 Net Utica Acres
- Non-Operated Working Interest in 3 Wells:
- 3.1446% to 0.130689% WI / 2.75195% to 0.114353% NRI
- An Additional ORRI in All 3 Wells
- 1 Producing Well | 2 Non-Producing Wells
- Operators: EAP Ohio LLC and Geopetro LLC
- Overriding Royalty Interest in 15 Producing Wells:
- 0.566407% to 0.002898% ORRI
- Operators: Equinor USA Onshore Properties and SWEPI LP
- 6-Month Average Net Income: $6,374/Month
- 6-Month Average 8/8ths Production: 92,389 MCFPD and 3 BOPD
Further Subject to Documentary Stamp Fees
This is an auction property. Auction ends June 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Heidi Epstein, Manager of Business Development, at [email protected]